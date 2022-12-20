Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’

Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor.

Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday.

Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and congratulated the 25-year-old from Columbus, Ohio.

“Absolutely fascinating to hear about this man’s debut and now see it,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Lighting entry on the low single. Wow! You should not connect to him in any shape or form. Frames only. Frame to strike. Fascinating! Congrats and so much respect to that man Zion Clark! Mma is the best sport!

“Can’t kick as he is grounded opponent,” McGregor continued. “The only way to stop him is to develop [knockout] ending shots mid transitions in grappling. Very few on the planet possess this skill. And to [three-quarter] way downward punch a jab there is just no power. Look at opponents attempt before the shot. Wild!”

Clark faced Eugene Murray, an able-bodied 0-4 pro MMA fighter, at a Gladiator Challenge event held on tribal land outside San Diego, where the bout was not subject to the California State Athletic Commission. He won the bout via unanimous decision after three rounds. Murray dropped to 0-5.

Born with no legs due to a rare birth disorder, Clark wrestled at Kent State University and earned a pair of Guinness world record for the fastest person to walk on their hands. He was the subject of a Netflix documentary Zion, which profiled his rise from a childhood in the foster care system.

Clark thanked McGregor for his support on Twitter.

“Appreciate the love and respect @TheNotoriousMMA,” he wrote. “This is just the start for me I’m excited to see how far I can take my fight game! I proved the doubters wrong in wrestling becoming an All American and D1 Wrestler. All respect.”

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg suffered in his UFC 264 trilogy against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champ was briefly confined to a wheelchair as he underwent surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula, and he continues to undergo extensive physical therapy to rehabilitate his injury. His timetable for return is unknown.

“Absolutely legendary!” McGregor tweeted back to Clark.