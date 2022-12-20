 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev slow motion highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

With UFC 282 in the books, check out some of the biggest hits in slow motion from that event earlier this month.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting