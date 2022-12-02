ONE on Prime Video 5 video: Groin shot spoils Roberto Soldic’s ONE Championship debut

A low blow from Murad Ramazanov leaves Roberto Soldic unable to continue and their bout has been ruled a no contest ❌ Tune in NOW to catch the rest of the #ONEonPrimeVideo5 main card! https://t.co/D7gGSMLPtU https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/q1FwvQwpw2

Former two-division KSW champ Roberto Soldic’s ONE Championship debut couldn’t have gone any worse when an accidental knee to the groin rendered him unable to continue at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Soldic had worked his way to his feet after giving up a takedown early to the undefeated Murad Ramazanov. Then Ramazanov landed the knee, producing an audible crack and visible grimace from Soldic, who slumped face first onto the canvas.

Soldic was in such pain, officials brought a bucket into the cage to make sure there were no accidents on the canvas. Ramazanov, meanwhile, paced and protested, yelling “let’s go” as his opponent writhed. After several minutes, referee Herb Dean waved off the fight when it was clear the ex-champ couldn’t continue.

Soldic signed with ONE Championship in August after parting ways with KSW, where he captured the welterweight and middleweight titles, the latter of which he captured by knocking out Mamed Khalidov.

“I chose ONE because it’s the biggest martial arts promotion in the world,” Soldic said. “They give me opportunity to take all the belts: kickboxing world champion, muay Thai world champion, MMA world champion, also boxing world champion. So this makes me something new. I want to create something for my people, for my own legacy. So I chose ONE for sure.”

Prior to Friday’s event, Soldic had won seven straight.

