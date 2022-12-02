Reaction: What happens to James Krause now, and UFC’s response to suspicious betting

The UFC has released a statement in regards to an ongoing gambling investigation, one that has effected not only James Krause and Darrick Minner, but any fighter who chooses to train with Krause or at his gym.

Following the statement’s release, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their immediate reaction to the news, along with the reveal of Krause’s suspension in Nevada, and the release of Minner from the promotion following his Nov. 5 loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64.

Additionally, they respond to the UFC stating that any fighters that choose to be coached by Krause will no longer be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the results of the investigation, and much more.

Watch the reaction to the news in the video above. An audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your pods.