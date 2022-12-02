UFC Orlando preview show: Can Stephen Thompson still be a title contender with main event win over Kevin Holland?

Stephen Thompson headlines one of the most stacked UFC fight night events of the year, but is this the last time we’ll see “Wonderboy” in a high-stakes contest?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew tackle the toughest questions ahead of Saturday’s UFC Orlando card, including whether a win for Thompson over up-and-coming welterweight Kevin Holland puts him back in the contender picture and what it would mean for Holland to knock off a two-time UFC title challenger.

Also, what’s the reasoning behind former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos being booked against Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, how far is Matheus Nicolau from a fight with a top 5 opponent, could Tai Tuivasa or Sergei Pavlovich punch their ticket to a heavyweight title fight, and what are some of the most notable can’t-miss matchups on a stacked 14-fight card?

Catch the UFC Orlando preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.