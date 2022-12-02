Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas set for March 11 UFC event

A middleweight bout between Abu Azaitar and Sedriques Dumas is heading to the octagon in March.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting, which takes place March 11 at a location and venue yet to be announced.

Azaitar will return to the octagon for the first time since March 2021, and for just the third time overall since July 2018. After defeating Vitor Miranda in his first octagon appearance at UFC Fight Night 134, Azaitar was finished in his most recent outing in the third round by Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 260.

Dumas will make his first promotional appearance after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series with a 47 second submission of Matej Panaz in August, improving his pro record to 7-0.

The UFC’s March 11 event will be headlined by a pivotal light heavyweight matchup between Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.