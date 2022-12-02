Alberta commission follows Ontario, halts gambling on UFC fights for ‘possible risks of wagering integrity’

Alberta has joined fellow Canadian province Ontario in halting any UFC wagering.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis confirmed to MMA Fighting that the AGLC has stopped offering and accepting wagers on UFC events — a decision that was made on Dec. 1. TSN was first to report the news.

“Previously placed UFC wagers on PlayAlberta.ca have been voided and the stake returned to the player,” an AGLC spokesperson told MMA Fighting.

“AGLC will continue to monitor standards implemented by UFC before reinstating betting options on Play Alberta.”

Ontario’s announcement was made public on Thursday, citing “concerns about non-compliance with AGCO’s betting integrity requirements.”

Regulators have scrutinized UFC betting since the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke matchup at UFC Vegas 64.

Minner was stopped in just 67 seconds shortly after he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the octagon. Betting lines shifted in a huge way in Nuerdanbieke’s favor and the suspicious activity — which was possibly tied to Minner having an undisclosed injury going into his fight — along with the strange result has led to an official investigation into the bout.

Stateside, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement shut down wagers involving Minner’s coach, James Krause, where Krause was involved as a coach, trainer, promoter or fighter, a spokesperson confirmed to MMA Fighting.

Minner faces a possible sanction from the Nevada Athletic Commission. The UFC has denied any wrongdoing.