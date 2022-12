ONE on Prime Video 5 Results: de Ridder vs. Malykhin

MMA Fighting has ONE on Prime Video 5 Results for the de Ridder vs. Malykhin fight card from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

In the main event, Reiner de Ridder will try to defend his ONE light heavyweight title against interim ONE heavyweight champion Anatoliy Malykhin.

Welterweight Roberto Sodic will make his ONE debut against Murad Ramazanov on the main card.

Main card (Amazon Prime Video LIVE now)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoliy Malykhin

Kade Ruotolo vs. Matheus Gabriel

Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov

Jackie Buntan def. Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision

Lowen Tyanes def. Dae Sung Park via split decision

Prelims

Edson Marques def. Eduard Folayang via TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:53

Tye Ruotolo def. Marat Gafurov via submission (wrist lock) - Round 1, 5:09

Oumar Kane def. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov via unanimous decision

Denice Zamboanga def. Lin Heqin via split decision