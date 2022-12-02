Tracy Cortez out of Amanda Ribas fight at UFC Orlando due to medical issue

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas won’t be taking place at UFC Orlando.

Shortly after the official weigh-ins for Saturday’s event, the UFC announced that Cortez has been forced out of the preliminary flyweight bout due to a medical issue. The nature of the medical issue was not specified nor is it clear if the bout will be postponed to a future event.

Cortez and Ribas successfully made weight Friday morning, with both hitting the mark at 125 pounds.

This was to be Cortez’s second fight of 2022. This past May, she scored a unanimous decision win over Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 to improve to 4-0 inside the octagon. Cortez has won 10 straight fights overall since losing in her pro debut in 2017.

Ribas was coming off of a split decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian this past May. The Brazilian fighter has lost two of her past three fights following a 4-0 start to her UFC career, competing in the flyweight and strawweight divisions.