Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Ontario banning UFC gambling, potential Sterling vs. Cejudo title fight

On Thursday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced a ban on gambling on UFC fights over “integrity requirements.” Is this news a one-spot thing, or is it the beginning of a massive snowball rolling downhill in regards to the continuously growing world of MMA gambling?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his reaction to the province of Ontario’s decision and where things could go from there. Additionally, listener questions include Aljamain Sterling confirming he’ll defend his title against Henry Cejudo next, Conor McGregor’s potential comeback, Stephen Thompson’s future if he loses to Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando, ONE Championship, and much more.

