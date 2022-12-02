UFC Orlando weigh-in results: Matt Schnell shaves head to make weight, Phil Rowe misses weight

Matt Schnell just needed a trim to beat the scale.

After missing weight on his initial attempt at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Orlando, Schnell later returned to the scale with a shaved head and successfully made weight on his second attempt (making use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight), coming in at 126 pounds for his fight with Matheus Nicolau (126).

Matt Schnell cut his hair to make weight for #UFCOrlando ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qDFV3L6gJV — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 2, 2022

Unfortunately for welterweight Phil Rowe, there was no trick that was going to help him make weight as he tipped the scales at 173.5 pounds for his fight with Niko Price, 2.5 pounds over the limit. Rowe arrived near the end of the official weigh-in window and did not make a second attempt.

Rowe’s bout with Price will proceed at a catchweight with Rowe forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty, according to the UFC.

Welterweight headliners Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Kevin Holland made weight without issue, coming in at 170 and 170.5 pounds, respectively, as did all of the main card fighters competing Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Check out UFC Orlando weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Tai Tuivasa (266) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (255)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (184.5)

Preliminaries (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Niko Price (170) vs. Phil Rowe (173.5)*

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.5)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)

Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Tracy Cortez (125)

Natan Levy (156) vs. Genaro Valdez (156)

Marcelo Rojo (145) vs. Francis Marshall (145)

Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114.5)

*Rowe missed the welterweight limit. His bout with Niko Price will proceed at a catchweight with Rowe forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty