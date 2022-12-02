UFC Orlando weigh-in video

At the UFC Orlando weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Orlando, Fla., will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting has a live stream of the official weigh-ins.

In the main event, welterweights Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title welterweight fight.

The UFC Orlando official weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET, and the highlights are below.

The UFC Orlando ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 4 p.m. ET, and the video is up top.

Check out UFC Orlando weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126.0 on second try)

Tai Tuivasa (266) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (255)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (184.5)

Preliminaries (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Niko Price (170) vs. Phil Rowe (173.5* missed weight)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.5)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)

Amanda Ribas (125) vs. Tracy Cortez (125)

Natan Levy (156) vs. Genaro Valdez (156)

Marcelo Rojo (145) vs. Francis Marshall (145)

Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114.5)

*Rowe’s bout with Niko Price will proceed at a catchweight with Rowe forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty