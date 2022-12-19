Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins agreed for Feb. 18 UFC Fight Night event

Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins are once again set to compete inside the octagon.

After two fizzled match-ups in 2021 and 2022, OSP and “Monstro” have agreed to clash at UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The UFC has yet to announce the headlining attraction for the card.

Saint Preux (26-16) had three different opponents for UFC 282 earlier this month, including Lins, but couldn’t get a fight after all of them ultimately withdrew.

OSP hasn’t competed since a split decision victory over Mauricio Rua this past May, rebounding from back-to-back defeats to Jamahal Hill and Tanner Boser.

Lins (15-5) has dealt with a long streak of bad luck over the past two years, having eight fights either cancelled or postponed.

The former PFL heavyweight champion went 1-0 over that period of time, scoring a decision over Marcin Prachnio to rebound from losses against Andrei Arlovski and Boser.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.