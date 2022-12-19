Video: Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl scores body punch knockout in pro boxing debut

Kalyl Silva, son of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, was victorious in his professional bout debut Saturday night in Bahia, Brazil.

Cornered by “The Spider” and boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea, Silva met Paulo dos Santos in a four-round match contested at 155 pounds, and got the stoppage in the final stanza, hurting dos Santos with a left to the body.

Watch the full fight below.

Successful in his boxing debut, the 23-year-old talent also holds a 2-1 record in kickboxing bouts, having won back-to-back contests in 2021 before dropping a decision this past September.