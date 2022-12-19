Morning Report: Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz exchange trash talk, tease third fight

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may never give each other peace.

McGregor and Diaz have one of, if not the single biggest rivalries in MMA, stemming from their pair of bouts in 2016 that rank among the most successful pay-per-views in UFC history. Since then, the two have never passed up an opportunity to take shots at one another, a tradition that continued this past weekend when McGregor saw the promotional videos for Dana White’s Power Slap league and pitched the idea of facing off with Diaz in that arena.

This power slap championships is growing on me. Who doesn’t like watching good quality clatters hahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Is it a flip of a coin who gets to go first? How long do they have to recover before they get to throw their counter? Or is it over if they’re ko’d? Fascinating. I’m attending one of these 100%. Is this Dana’s ? Wtf is this madness Dana hahaha. I’m in. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Me Vs Nate on it for the title hahahaha maybe that’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning Nate you little slapper hahahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Famous for his “Stockton Slap” even before facing McGregor, Diaz was launched into superstardom after submitting McGregor on short notice at UFC 196. So, even though McGregor won their rematch a few months later at UFC 202, Diaz still revels in reminding McGregor how their first match went down, and responded to the latest attack from “Notorious” in kind.

If submissions weren’t allowed

I knocked you out way faster than Floyd did pic.twitter.com/yy66rBsXFi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 19, 2022

But it was Real

So I choked you better and faster than kabob did pic.twitter.com/qo9lpMdM6g — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 19, 2022

Boom Roasted ✌ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 19, 2022

Though the two have not faced off in six years, talk of a trilogy bout between them has never subsided. The matter is now complicated though with Diaz no longer being under UFC contract, however, while responding to Diaz, McGregor still teased their inevitable third fight, promising fireworks, whenever it happens.

Got you back with concussions. Real smacks. https://t.co/sTEoMXXQLn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 19, 2022

Respect — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 19, 2022

I telling you bro I been milling people your shape and size and bad. But gonna be a knock no doubt. I not sure I give a rats fully but I gonna go sprint until I can’t sprint no more in the 3rd fight I don’t care. Opening bell the absolute most power I have on me. Until we’ll see — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 19, 2022

McGregor is still working to return to action following his severe leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Diaz, meanwhile, is currently a free agent, but has declared his intention to pursue big fights in boxing, most likely against Jake Paul.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

World Cup.

Congrats to France for the amazing run at the World Cup and a beautiful game today. They will be back #WorldCupFinal @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/6wFrpxP3Wo — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

Wow messi actually did it — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 18, 2022

Congratulations to Argentina #WorldCup — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 18, 2022

Respect.

Congrats to Jared Cannonier, John Crouch, and the team over at the MMA Lab. Coach Crouch has been a huge influence on me in my career, although losing sucks, it’s an honor to compete against someone I’ve always looked up to. Happy holidays, & see you guys in 2023!! ⛵️ — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) December 18, 2022

Rules clarification.

Zion is always considered as a grounded fighter. You can never knee or kick him to the head, but you could use those techniques to the body. Stomps are out completely. That about covers all the differences. Hope this helps https://t.co/tSOAGMfYQB — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) December 19, 2022

Perspective.

13 screws in my face.

6 screws in my back.

Right pec torn off.

Left bicep torn off.

Left ankle broken.

4 days in the ICU with a staph infection. https://t.co/fUd7xhf4Py — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) December 17, 2022

When people say they want to fight I always think about shit like this. Like we leave this sport held together with Duct Tape and ibuprofen, if we are lucky. https://t.co/SEAhnyM0zv — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 18, 2022

Callout.

London sounds good pic.twitter.com/TuEjPukxVC — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 17, 2022

MOICANO WANTS MONEY…. Spread the gospel… — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 17, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Andre Muniz (23-4) vs. Brendan Allen (20-5); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 25.

Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (9-5); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 25.

Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-1); UFC 286, March 18.

Joanne Wood (15-8) vs. Luana Carolina (8-3); UFC 286, March 18.

