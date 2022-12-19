The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Gordon Ryan, Drew Dober, and Alex Caceres

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We look back at another busy weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Drew Dober joins us fresh off his electrifying victory over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 66.

2 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka discusses the state of his injured shoulder, his decision to vacate the belt, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Jiu-jitsu star Gordon Ryan looks back on his win over Nicky Rod at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3, and more.

3 p.m.: Alex Caceres reflects on his highlight-reel knockout win at UFC Vegas 66.

3:20 p.m.: We look back on the Parlay Pals and GC’s best bets for the weekend.

