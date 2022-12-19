 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Gordon Ryan, Drew Dober, and Alex Caceres

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We look back at another busy weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Drew Dober joins us fresh off his electrifying victory over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 66.

2 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka discusses the state of his injured shoulder, his decision to vacate the belt, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Jiu-jitsu star Gordon Ryan looks back on his win over Nicky Rod at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3, and more.

3 p.m.: Alex Caceres reflects on his highlight-reel knockout win at UFC Vegas 66.

3:20 p.m.: We look back on the Parlay Pals and GC’s best bets for the weekend.

