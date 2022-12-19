On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 66

The UFC closed out its year with a mixed bag of a card on Saturday, as Jared Cannonier walked out of the UFC APEX with a workmanlike - and controversial - win over Sean Strickland in the UFC Vegas 66 main event. How much did the fight affect either man’s stock and does either still have an outside shot of fighting for the UFC middleweight title someday?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and special guest host Jed Meshew figure out who were the biggest winners from the UFC’s last event of 2022 and what’s next for them. Future matchups are discussed for Cannonier, surging lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, as well as Amir Albazi, Alex Caceres, Drew Dober, Michal Oleksiejczuk, amd more.

