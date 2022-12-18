‘What a GOAT’: Fighters react to all-time classic World Cup final as Lionel Messi leads Argentina over France

All eyes were on the World Cup final on Sunday and the stars did not disappoint.

Decorated MMA champions like Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman were in absolute awe at what they witnessed as Argentina’s legendary Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappé were at the peak of their powers for their countries in the final of the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Messi netted two goals and Mbappé scored a hat trick in a match that was rife with drama.

Messi’s Argentina squad looked like they would run away with it after going up 2-nil in the first half, but France made some key substitutions to battle back and send the game to extra time at 2-2. From there, the action only escalated as Messi scored his second goal, only to be matched by an Mbappé penalty kick with minutes remaining. The match would be decided by penalties and eventually it was Gonzalo Montiel that scored the deciding goal to bring the World Cup back to Argentina for the first time since 1986.

The fighting community was on pins and needles watching the incredible contest and you can see some of the best reactions here.

Congrats to France for the amazing run at the World Cup and a beautiful game today. They will be back #WorldCupFinal @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/6wFrpxP3Wo — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

This world cup final is unreal #WorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

Mbappé!!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

GOOSEBUMPS. INCREDIBLE WORLD CUP. MBAPPE AND MESSI PUT ON A SHOW. WTF. pic.twitter.com/WTBq8ylUXZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2022

MESSI IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2022

THIS WORLD CUP IS ABSURD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2022

Jogão jogão jogão!!! ⚽️❤️ — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) December 18, 2022

— Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) December 18, 2022

This game! ⚽️ — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 18, 2022

Argentina & Messi are World Cup Champs! Absolutely magical tournanent. #WorldCupFinal — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 18, 2022

This game! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 18, 2022

This soccer game is crazy. #FIFAWorldCupFinal — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) December 18, 2022

What a game #ArgentinaVsFrance — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) December 18, 2022

Es ahora muchachos @Argentina vamos la concha de su madre — Emiliano Sordi (@emilianosordi) December 18, 2022

Dale chango, convertite en héroe pic.twitter.com/ZU9YoiLyDF — Emiliano Sordi (@emilianosordi) December 18, 2022

Messi finally wins one. Unreal. #FIFAWorldCup — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 18, 2022