UFC Vegas 66 post-fight show: What’s next for Jared Cannonier, Arman Tsarukyan, and rest of big winners?

The UFC’s 2022 schedule is officially at an end — and Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland couldn’t have closed it out with a weirder fight.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee react to Cannonier’s listless decision win over Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 as well as the unique judging phenomenon that accompanied the bout. Additionally, they discuss the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Drew Dober’s hellacious come-from-behind win over Bobby Green, Amir Albazi’s ceiling in the UFC following his knockout of Alessandro Costa, the chances Michal Oleksiejczuk is a dark horse in the middleweight division, Alex Caceres’ continued success in his 27th UFC bout, and much more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 66 post-fight show above.