Conor McGregor teases future move to middleweight: ‘I’d be a big fridge’

Conor McGregor has won UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight, and taken part in big fights at welterweight. Could we eventually see him try to conquer another division?

A recent series of tweets from “Notorious” appear to indicate as much, as he wrote Saturday that he is “100 percent” going to compete at 185 pounds in the future. It’s unclear what prompted McGregor to write the now-deleted tweets, but they were sent out during the UFC Vegas 66 middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

See McGregor’s comments here.

In the first, McGregor wrote, “I’m gonna give middleweight a got at some point 100%.”

“I’m a big fridge at middleweight,” he added. “But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself, catch it on PPV. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years.”

McGregor also posted a since-deleted that he claimed featured him sparring a middleweight ahead of his 2020 fight against Donald Cerrone.

McGregor has proudly shown off a bulked-up physique over the past few months, a change presumably tied to his role in the upcoming remake of Road House. His new look has also sparked plenty of controversy following McGregor’s recent removal from the USADA testing pool, drawing scrutiny from the likes of Anthony Smith and Joe Rogan. Rogan went as far as to say that McGregor “looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup.”

Currently, McGregor is on the shelf as he looks to book his next fight following recovery from a broken leg that he suffered in his most recent fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman rose through the UFC ranks as a featherweight, capturing that championship in 2015 and then winning the UFC lightweight title in 2016. He has also competed at welterweight, with his most recent win coming nearly three years ago in a 170-pound bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.