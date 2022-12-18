Video: Zion Clark, wrestler born with no legs, wins pro MMA debut

Zion Clark continues to defy expectations.

Clark, a 25-year-old former collegiate wrestler born with no legs due to a rare birth disorder, won his professional MMA debut on Saturday, sweeping the judges’ scorecards to earn a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) over Eugene Murray at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings, which took place at the Valley Center in San Diego, Calif.

Clark, who doubles as the Guinness world record holder for the fastest person to walk on their hands, used his wrestling base to take down and outwork Murray over the course of the three-round bout. Check out highlights of the match below.

Zion Clark, a wrestler with no legs, takes down his opponent in his first MMA match pic.twitter.com/JD1gWuNyBN — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) December 18, 2022

Clark’s incredible journey to athletic success has previously been showcased in the documentary “Zion,” which tells the inspirational story of the Ohio native whose path saw him stuck in the foster care system for years before finding his way.

That film, which was released by Netflix in 2020, can be watched below.