New UFC 283 main card revealed after Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill booked as main event

A new main event for UFC 283 also resulted in a new main card for the upcoming event headed to Brazil.

Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill are scheduled to battle it out in the five-round headliner, with the winner being crowned the new light heavyweight champion. The card, which takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, goes down on Jan. 21.

The card was previously scheduled to feature the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in the main event. Now the flyweights will take over the co-main event slot as Figueiredo and Moreno battle for the fourth time in arguably the best rivalry the 125-pound division has ever produced.

Gilbert Burns returns home to Brazil as he looks to get back to his winning ways while facing welterweight stalwart Neil Magny in a featured bout on the main card.

In her return to flyweight, Jessica Andrade locks horns with one-time title challenger Lauren Murphy in an intriguing matchup at 125 pounds. Both fighters are coming off big wins after Andrade vanquished Amanda Lemos with a rare standing arm-triangle choke, while Murphy had a convincing performance with her victory over ex-UFC champion Miesha Tate.

The final bout on the main card pits Paul Craig against Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight showdown between two proven veterans.

The new main card also means that Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will have what is expected to be his retirement fight on the prelims as he faces Ihor Potieria in a light heavyweight contest.

The full bout order for UFC 283 will be released at a later date.