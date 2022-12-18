UFC 283 poster released featuring Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC light heavyweight title is on the line for a second consecutive pay-per-view event at UFC 283, which now features two title fights.

Glover Teixeria will face Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt less than one month after Jiri Prochazka vacated the title due to a shoulder injury and the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight ended in a split draw. Frustrated by the lackluster fight, UFC President Dana White made the Teixeira vs. Hill fight on the spot.

Originally, a fourth fight between flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and current interim champ Brandon Moreno was scheduled to headline the ESPN+ pay-per-view event, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. But now, the marquee has gotten bigger.

Check out the new poster for the event below.

Teixeira, the No. 2 light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, hopes to retake the title after losing it to Prochazka in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 275. Hill, the No. 10 fighter, get his first shot at gold.

Figueiredo and Moreno are 1-1-1 in a trio of bouts, with Brazilian Figueiredo most recently recapturing the belt from Moreno via decision at UFC 270.

Here is the full UFC 283 card:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET)

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos