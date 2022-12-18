UFC 283 poster released featuring Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC light heavyweight title is on the line for a second consecutive pay-per-view event at UFC 283, which now features two title fights.
Glover Teixeria will face Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt less than one month after Jiri Prochazka vacated the title due to a shoulder injury and the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight ended in a split draw. Frustrated by the lackluster fight, UFC President Dana White made the Teixeira vs. Hill fight on the spot.
Originally, a fourth fight between flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and current interim champ Brandon Moreno was scheduled to headline the ESPN+ pay-per-view event, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. But now, the marquee has gotten bigger.
Check out the new poster for the event below.
Teixeira, the No. 2 light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, hopes to retake the title after losing it to Prochazka in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 275. Hill, the No. 10 fighter, get his first shot at gold.
Figueiredo and Moreno are 1-1-1 in a trio of bouts, with Brazilian Figueiredo most recently recapturing the belt from Moreno via decision at UFC 270.
Here is the full UFC 283 card:
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET)
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
Loading comments...