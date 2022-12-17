UFC Vegas 66 bonuses: Drew Dober and Bobby Green earn Fight of the Night honors after back-and-forth war

Drew Dober and Bobby Green put on a show at UFC Vegas 66 and that helped the lightweights earn Fight of the Night honors in the final card of 2022.

Dober and Green will both take home $50,000 after engaging in a back-and-forth battle on the main card on Saturday night.

The fight ended when Dober connected with a vicious left hook that put Green down and out in the second round to cap off a wild fight between the 155-pound veterans. The finish tied Dober with Dustin Poirier for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight history.

It was also Dober’s third Fight of the Night award and sixth post-fight performance bonus overall.

Meanwhile, Alex Caceres took home an extra $50,000 for Performance of the Night after he ended his fight with Julian Erosa with a stunning head kick knockout. The off-balance strike came out of nowhere after Cacares led with a big left hand that missed but the follow up kick certainly did not.

The final Performance of the Night bonus went to Michal Oleksiejczuk after he blasted Cody Brundage with some vicious ground and pound to earn a first-round knockout. Oleksiejczuk has looked better than ever since moving down to middleweight and now he has an extra $50,000 in his bank account to show for his impressive performance.