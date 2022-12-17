Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland UFC Vegas 66 official scorecard

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland produced one of the stranger scorecards of the year.

It was Cannonier who emerged victorious in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 66 main event, earning the nod on a pair of judges’ scorecards. What made the final tally strange is that Cannonier appeared to have won convincingly on two judges’ cards with 49-46 scores, while another judge saw it 49-46 in Strickland’s favor.

See the official scorecard here.

Judge Sal D’Amato was the dissenting score for Strickland. Making the result even stranger, D’Amato and judge Derek Cleary had completely opposite scorecards, with the two disagreeing on every round.

Regardless, Cannonier emerged with his hand raised to rebound with a win following a disappointing title fight loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 this past July. He has won three of his past four fights.

Strickland has now lost two straight fights following a knockout at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. This is the first losing streak of Strickland’s 14-year career.

Did the judges get it right? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments below.