‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green

Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year.

Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.

Justin Gaethje, no stranger to huge knockouts himself, called Dober “a bad mofo.” Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said simply, “Drew fricking Doberrrrrrrrr!!!!” And while both fighters were undeniably impressive, Michael Bisping had to express even more amazement at Dober’s punching power.

“Love Bobby green, but man, Drew Dober,” Bisping wrote. “What a shot.”

It was the third straight win for Dober, who also had a pair of incredible knockout victories over Rafael Alves and Terrance McKinney in 2022.

See more Twitter reactions from the MMA community below.

@DrewDober is a bad mofo. Love getting rounds with him. 50k all day #UFCFightnight Great fight. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) December 18, 2022

Love Bobby green, but man, Drew Dober. What a shot. — michael (@bisping) December 18, 2022

Oh shxt that was crazy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 18, 2022

Wooow what a comeback — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

Drew got that NyQuil in them hands. #UFCVegas66 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) December 18, 2022

What a tale of two stories until the end. Just wild. #UFCVegas66 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 18, 2022

Drew Dober!!! Holy smokes #UFCVegas66 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) December 18, 2022

Oh shit — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) December 18, 2022

That’s the game!! Styles make fights. Risk & reward on both sides — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) December 18, 2022

Man y’all give Bobby Green his supplements back ! #UFCVegas66 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 18, 2022

Well dober is just as gangster ain’t he. Man he can eat shots and stay powerful in there. Great stoppage by Peterson #UFCFightnight — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 18, 2022

Sheeeshhhhhh dober just stayed in the pocket through hell and found a way out — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 18, 2022

That was a fun fight to watch!!!#UFCVegas66 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 18, 2022

How do you not love Dober and Green both? — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 18, 2022

Great call out Dober vs Turner! Get my money #UFCVegas66 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 18, 2022