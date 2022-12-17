 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Dober v Green
Bobby Green and Drew Dober
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year.

Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.

Justin Gaethje, no stranger to huge knockouts himself, called Dober “a bad mofo.” Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said simply, “Drew fricking Doberrrrrrrrr!!!!” And while both fighters were undeniably impressive, Michael Bisping had to express even more amazement at Dober’s punching power.

“Love Bobby green, but man, Drew Dober,” Bisping wrote. “What a shot.”

It was the third straight win for Dober, who also had a pair of incredible knockout victories over Rafael Alves and Terrance McKinney in 2022.

See more Twitter reactions from the MMA community below.

