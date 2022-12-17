UFC Vegas 66 video: Alex Caceres flattens Julian Erosa with highlight-reel head kick knockout

Alex Caceres added quite a knockout to his highlight reel at UFC Vegas 66.

The 11-year UFC veteran ended Julian Erosa’s night with a stunning head kick that came from out of nowhere midway through the opening round. The kick landed flush as Erosa went crashing down to the canvas with Caceres following him there with a couple of more punches but the fight was already over at that point.

The actual stoppage came at 3:04 in the first round.

“I feel good,” Caceres said afterwards. “I feel the same way. I want to feel the same way even if I lose. We’re all one. We’re all free. We’re all human. I’m scared, I’m not calm. Just being on one leg, it’s a little easy for me.”

The featherweights were just settling into a rhythm on the feet with Erosa looking to close the distance and negate the awkward style that Caceres almost always employs.

As they continued exchanging strikes, Caceres threw a big left hook that missed as Erosa moved his head backwards to avoid his punch. Just when it looked like Erosa was out of trouble, Caceres uncorked the head kick while it appeared he was completely off balance.

Somehow the kick connected on Erosa’s jaw and he just fell backwards on the canvas from the force of the blow he just absorbed. It was quite a finish from Caceres, especially considering the odd angle from where he threw the kick.

Caceres is now 6-1 in his past seven fights as he continues arguably his best run in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2011.