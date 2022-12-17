UFC Vegas 66 video: Drew Dober demolishes Bobby Green with devastating one-punch knockout

Drew Dober ties Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with eight #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/8aiBBYreDC

Drew Dober knows he’s always got a puncher’s chance and Bobby Green found that out the hard way at UFC Vegas 66.

Despite eating a lot of punches through the first half of their fight, Dober just kept marching forward and throwing huge hooks just chasing Green’s chin. He eventually connected with a left hook that clubbed Green but it was the follow up that ended the fight.

Dober connected with another devastating punch and this time Green crumbled to the mat as the fight was stopped at 2:45 in the second round.

“Can I say, Bobby Green is the only man in the last quarter to say yes to me,” Dober said afterwards. “Take chances, chase greatness. Being perfect is boring. He’s fast, he’s hard to hit. He can talk. It was hard to deal with but I’m blessed that I found it.

“I think there’s a guy in the top 10 … Jalin Turner. I would love those problems. Please say yes.”

Turner wasted no time answer the call out with a tweet that tagged his manager.

As far as the fight goes, it was power versus speed with Dober pressing the action and throwing heavy hands with Green countering with fast, straight punches while also displaying quick feet defensively as well. Green was popping Dober with shots constantly throughout the opening round with a couple of those punches rattling Dober, who refused to back down while still exchanging in the pocket.

By the end of the first round, Dober had blood pouring down his face from all the punishment he absorbed from Green’s strikes. Regardless, Dober continued pressing the action, looking to cut off the cage and find a way to hurt Green on the feet.

That strategy started paying off as Dober just kept finding a way to walk through Green’s punches while throwing heat behind everything he was throwing.

That’s when Dober found a home for his left hand and Green slowed down momentarily while he was stuck against the cage. Dober then unleashed another left hook that blasted Green as he fell to the canvas with the fight ending just a split second later.

Dober has now won three fights in a row — all by knockout — which ties him with Dustin Poirier for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight history.