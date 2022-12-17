Video: Chris Billiam-Smith flattens Armend Xhoxhaj with brutal right hand hammer knockout

Chris Billiam-Smith has a late entry for any fight fans’ Knockout of the Year list.

“The Gentleman” swarmed Armend Xhoxhaj in the fifth round of their bout Saturday at a Sky Sports Boxing event in Bournemouth, England, eventually putting Xhoxhaj out cold with a ridiculously powerful right hook.

Watch the brutal finish above, courtesy of BOXXER.

The ending sequence saw Billiam-Smith dismantle Xhoxhaj’s defenses as he landed power shots with both hands. Xhoxhaj stayed in the pocket even after eating an uppercut, a body shot, and a left hook, but Billiam-Smiths’ right hand was too much for him and it wasn’t long before Xhoxhaj was left flat on the canvas. Billiam-Smith capped off the stunning combination with a roar as Xhoxhaj fell away from him.

With the win, Billiam-Smith retained his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles. He has won eight straight fights and his pro record now stands at 17-1 (12 KOs).