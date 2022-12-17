KSW 77 video: Mamed Khalidov stops Mariusz Pudzianowski with vicious knockout to win legends battle

just beat !!! XTB #KSW77 The King of the KSW Legends pic.twitter.com/RLqhKipBLr

For one night at least, Mamed Khalidov was the star of stars in KSW.

Khalidov scored a dominant TKO win over fellow KSW legend Mariusz Pudzianowski in the highly anticipated heavyweight main event of KSW 77, which took place at Arena Gliwice in Gliwice, Poland, on Saturday.

Watch the finishing sequence above, courtesy of KSW.

Khalidov, a former two-division titleholder at middleweight and light heavyweight, was in championship form on Saturday as he easily handled Pudzianowski’s opening takedown attempt and quickly turned the tables on his larger foe with an impressive trip. From there, there wasn’t much the five-time World’s Strongest Man winner could do to stop Khalidov as he transitioned into side guard before eventually taking Pudzianowski’s back and raining down ground-and-pound.

Referee Marc Goddard gave Pudzianowski every chance to recover, but had no choice but to wave off the bout. The official time of the stoppage was 1:54 of Round 1.

It was a momentous win for Khalidov, who along with stars like Pudzianowski helped to build KSW into one of the world’s most respected MMA organizations. The 42-year-old was coming off of a middleweight title fight loss to current ONE star Roberto Soldic, but proved that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Pudzianowski, 45, entered KSW 77 on a five-fight win streak and hadn’t lost since March 2019.