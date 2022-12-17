UFC Vegas 66 video: Said Nurmagomedov pulls off guillotine submission for amazing comeback win

Said Nurmagomedov was getting out-wrestled until he wasn’t.

The Dagestani flyweight pulled off an amazing comeback submission victory on the preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday in Las Vegas, snatching a guillotine choke submission in the second round after opponent Saidyokub Kakhramonov had him on the defensive for the majority of the fight.

Watch the surprising submission above.

Nurmagomedov was clearly down on the scorecards after Kakhramonov methodically smothered him in Round 1 and appeared to be headed to a 20-18 deficit when he turned the tables on Kakhramonov in Round 2. With Kakhramonov digging for another takedown against the fence, Nurmagomedov slipped his arms in for a guillotine choke and used the grip to posture up on his knees while holding on to Kakhramonov’s neck. It didn’t take long before Kakhramonov was tapping out.

The official time of the stoppage was 3:50 of Round 2.

That’s four straight wins now for Nurmagomedov, who improves his UFC record to 6-1.

Kakhramonov suffers his first UFC loss in three appearances and falls to 10-3 as a pro. This is also his first loss via submission.