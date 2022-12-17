UFC Vegas 66 live blog: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

This is the UFC Vegas 66 live blog for Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland, the middleweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A veteran of the UFC since 2015, Cannonier finally got his shot at the middleweight title earlier this year when he took on Israel Adesanya at UFC 276. Unfortunately for Cannonier, things did not go well for him as he turned in one of his most disappointing performances, losing a listless unanimous decision. Now, Cannonier looks to reestablish himself as a top contender with a win over Strickland.

A former King of the Cage middleweight champion, Strickland joined the UFC in 2014 and hasn’t looked back since. Amassing a 12-4 record during his eight-year run with the promotion, Strickland had won six straight and was on the cusp of title contention earlier this year before running afoul of Alex Pereira in a No. 1 contender’s bout. One brutal knockout loss later and now Strickland needs a strong performance to start rebuilding.

