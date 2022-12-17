UFC Vegas 66 live blog: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

This is the UFC Vegas 66 live blog for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov, the lightweight co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

While the main event sits atop the marquee on Saturday, the co-main event is being referred to by many as “the people’s main event” this weekend, as both Tsarukyan and Ismagulov are thought to be the future of the lightweight division.

Only 26 years old, Tsarukyan is one of the brightest young stars in the sport, and has looked excellent inside the octagon despite facing a ridiculous level of competition. Most recently, Tsarukyan lost a controversial decision to Mateusz Gamrot in one of the best fights of 2022. Now he looks to rebound and establish himself as the premier 155-pound prospect.

Like Tsarukyan, Ismagulov has a sensational record that has many foretelling big things for the former M-1 Global champion. Most recently, Ismagulov won a controversial split decision over Guram Kutateladze, so now he hopes to have a more dominant victory over a fellow rising star.

Check out the UFC Vegas 66 live blog below.