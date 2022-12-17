Andre Muniz draws Brendan Allen at Feb. 25 UFC event

Undefeated middleweight contender Andre Muniz returns on Feb. 25 against Brendan Allen in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report by Ag. Fight.

The UFC Fight Night card will be topped by Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann.

“Sergipano” (23-4) re-enters the cage after a perfect 5-0 run with the company, which includes submission victories over Ronaldo Souza and Eryk Anders. In his most recent bout, the Brazilian defeated Uriah Hall via unanimous decision.

Allen (20-5) won his past three fights in the UFC, including rear-naked chokes over Sam Alvey and Krzysztof Jotko. A former LFA middleweight champion, the 26-year-old won eight of 10 so far in the UFC, including a victorious debut over Kevin Holland in 2019.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.