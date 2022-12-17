UFC adds Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes to Feb. 25 event

Augusto Sakai and Don’Tale Mayes are set to collide inside the octagon at the UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 25, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The event will take place at the UFC APEX and feature Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann in a five-round 205-pound main event.

Sakai (15-5-1) is in tenuous situation after losing four in a row since September 2020, having been knocked out by Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Tai Tuivasa, and Serghei Spivak.

The Brazilian heavyweight had lost only once prior to his current skid, going 4-0 under the UFC banner against Chase Sherman, Andrei Arlovski, Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov.

Mayes (9-5) came up short against Hamdy Abdelwahab in his most recent bout in July 2022, snapping a two-fight winning streak over Roque Martinez and Josh Parisian.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.