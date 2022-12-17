Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya in the works for UFC event on March 25

Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on March 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting.

As a former champion at 135 pounds, Holm remains a constant threat near the top of the division, but she’ll look to get back in the win column in her next fight after losing a razor-close split decision to Ketlen Vieira in her last outing in May.

That setback stopped Holm’s two-fight win streak, which included victories over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana.

As for Kunitskaya, she will compete for the first time since 2021 when she took time off after announcing her pregnancy with husband and former UFC fighter Thiago Santos. Overall, Kunitskaya is 4-2 in her last six fights, including wins over Marion Reneau and Julija Stoliarenko.

Holm vs. Kunitskaya is the latest addition to the growing card on March 25 as the UFC returns to San Antonio for the first time since 2019.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.