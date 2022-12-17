Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina booked for UFC 286 in London

Scotland’s own Joanne Wood will compete at UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view show in London on March 18, battling Brazilian flyweight Luana Carolina.

Multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the match-up to MMA Fighting following a report from Ag. Fight.

Wood (15-8) will attempt to put an end to a three-fight losing skid when she faces “Dread” at the O2 Arena.

Wood, who turns 37 years of age later this month, is 4-5 since moving up to 125 pounds, losing her past three to Lauren Murphy, Taila Santos and Alexa Grasso.

Carolina (8-3) returned from a serious knee injury to score back-to-back decision victories over Poliana Botelho and Lupita Godinez in 2021, but lost via third-round knockout to Molly McCann in her sole octagon appearance in 2022.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.