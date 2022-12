UFC Vegas 66 Results: Cannonier vs. Strickland

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 66 results for the Cannonier vs. Strickland fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 66 Twitter updates.

In the main event, one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier is set to fight Sean Strickland in a middleweight contest.

Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov are slated to compete in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 66 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson