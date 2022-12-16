UFC Vegas 66 preview show: Who will steal the show on the final UFC card of 2022?

The final UFC card of 2022 is here!

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and José Youngs break down Saturday’s middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland and get hyped for the people’s main event between lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov.

The gang also make their predictions for the main and co-main event, take a look at some deep cuts on the card, and highlight other big storylines, such as Amir Albazi’s flyweight showcase against Alessandro Costa, the guaranteed fireworks of Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green, the continued evolution of Jake Matthews ahead of his bout against Matthew Semelsberger, Julian Erosa’s chances of securing his long-awaited rematch against Paddy Pimblett, and much, much more.

Catch the UFC Vegaas 66 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.