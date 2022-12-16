UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results: Maheshate misses weight by 2.5 pounds

Maheshate looks to go 2-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but he has already stumbled on the scale.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 66, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Maheshate weighed in at 158.5 pounds for his lightweight bout with Rafa Garcia, 2.5 pounds over the limit.

Maheshate vs. Garcia will proceed at a catchweight with Maheshate forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

Maheshate was the lone miss of the day as the other 25 fighters competing on the card all successfully made weight, including middleweight headliners Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, and co-main event lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov.

The top four fighters all currently hold a spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Cannonier and Strickland at No. 5 and No. 11 (tied) at middleweight, and Tsarukyan and Ismagulov at No. 9 and No. 15 at lightweight.

Watch official weigh-in highlights above, courtesy of the UFC.

See full UFC Vegas 66 official weigh-in results here.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (186)

Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (156)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.5)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Maheshate (158.5)*

Bryan Battle (170) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

Manel Kape (126) vs. David Dvorak (125.5)

Sergey Morozov (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

*Maheshate missed weight. His bout with Rafa Garcia will proceed at a catchweight with Maheshate forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty