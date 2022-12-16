Darren Elkins reveals knee, leg injuries suffered in loss to Jonathan Pearce at UFC Orlando

Darren Elkins is the worse for wear following his most recent fight, which comes as no surprise given his infamous nickname.

“The Damage” lost a one-sided decision to Jonathan Pearce at UFC Orlando on Dec. 3 and it looks like it could be a while before its back in action. Elkins revealed in an Instagram post that he injured his knee and leg in the contest.

Well I tore my meniscus, tore my MCL when I got the first takedown & fractured my fibula in the fight… but I still had a great vacation in the Turks and Caicos with my family.

Specifically, Elkins wrote that he tore his meniscus and MCL (medial collateral ligament) and that he fractured his fibula. The post also contains a picture of Elkins in a wheelchair.

Elkins, 38, did not mention whether his injuries would require surgery nor did he provide a potential timeline for his recovery. UFC Orlando marked Elkins’ 27th UFC fight and his 25th at featherweight, the latter mark extending a promotional record for most appearances at 145 pounds. He has been a member of the UFC roster since March 2010.