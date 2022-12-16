Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

I don’t know what was in the water of Missed Fists territory this past weekend, but simply put: necks and limbs were snatched with impunity. And in a variety of ways!

We start off this week with an incredible submission that would likely have been the talk of the week if anyone could agree on what to actually call it.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Vladimir Dayneko vs. Alan Makitov

Farkhad Kozhantaev vs. Sergey Nekhoroshoev

After using a standing guillotine attempt to pull his opponent to the mat, Vladimir Dayneko methodically advanced into side control where he eventually ended the fight with this contraption:

Vladimir Dayneko submits Alan Makitov in R1 via arm triangle (?) variation. #EagleFC51 pic.twitter.com/QXUfDoA3pR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

The esteemed Caposa was at a loss to name the choke finish, with one reply calling it a “breaststroke choke.” That’s a new one for me.

Josh Barnett — the master of pro wrestling, the most powerful martial art — chimed in with “cross side choke.”

This I call a "Cross Side Choke" as the arm triangle I learned as the "Side Choke". https://t.co/7pEDgSLquh — (@JoshLBarnett) December 10, 2022

And then there’s Barrele la pierna, who went with “Howdy Choke,” which sounds hilarious. Tapology just went with “reverse arm triangle.”

I hate to choose, so Reverse Cross Side Howdy Breastroke Choke sounds as good a name as any for this rarely seen hold, even if it doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

Much easier to classify was Farkhad Kozhantaev’s brutal hammerfist knockout of Sergey Nekhoroshoev.

Walk-off hammerfist KO from the crucifix by Farkhad Kozhantaev #EagleFC51 pic.twitter.com/zQWXjikJ7j — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

Where I come from, we just call that an ol’-fashioned whoopin’.

Interestingly, both of these finishes began with the winner working out of a crucifix, but Kozhantaev stuck with it and found a different path to victory. He had Nekhoroshoev so dead to rights that he was able to stand up and walk this one off before the referee even realized what was happening.

Full fights from Eagle FC 51 are available to watch for free on YouTube.

Eldar Eldarov vs. Denis Maher

Osama ElSeady vs. Mohamed Ali Sellam

Brave CF’s Eldar Eldarov made history this past weekend in Bahrain, scoring the first kneebar submission in promotional history.

That’s no can that Eldarov crushed either as Denis Maher is a legitimate prospect in Brave’s 175-pound division, but Eldarov expertly used his wrestling to yank Maher off of the cage and target a limb. Maher tried valiantly to elbow his way out of trouble to no avail. Eldarov wasn’t leaving without taking a leg home.

Earlier on the card, Osama ElSeady absolutely crushed Mohamed Ali Sellam with a front kick to the chin.

Relive that explosive KO by Elseady which has the potential to be one of the best KOs in BRAVE CF history



[#BRAVECF67 #BRAVECF #BRAVETV #yearofchange | #Events #Entertainment] pic.twitter.com/ULRZjEwVrL — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) December 12, 2022

That punt looked like it could have sent Ali Sellam’s head into another dimension, so he’s probably lucky that he was just left flat on his back.

A free replay of Brave CF 67 is available on YouTube.

Victor Moreno vs. Jordi Maya

What’s that? One nasty kneebar wasn’t enough for you? Well, feast on this one, ya sicko.

From Lux Fight League 29 (available for replay on UFC Fight Pass) in Mexico City:

What a beautiful kneebar by Vic Moreno #LUX029 pic.twitter.com/bw3XHRaD18 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

You have to love how Victor Moreno takes his time sinking this one in. His opponent Jordi Maya actually comports himself well, not panicking, but he just can’t figure out an escape. The tap was elementary.

Ray Hayes vs. Austin Spangler

Let’s go to an amateur bout from Fighting Alliance Championship 17 (available on UFC Fight Pass) in Independence, Mo., for our last submission highlight this week, which features Ray Hayes putting Austin Spangler to sleep.

Ray Hayes strangles Austin Spangler to sleep in 28 seconds #FAC17 pic.twitter.com/trIvFbuIBf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

Spangler just never manages to get his head clear of this guillotine attempt and you know what that means, folks: nap time.

Now 9-0 as an amateur, look for the 21-year-old Hayes to turn pro soon.

Gage Saunders vs. Kerry Latimer

You thought we were going to leave you without a Humpty Dumpty Fall of the Week? During the holiday season?

From Fusion Fighting League’s aptly named “Seasons Beatings” event in Great Falls, Mont., Greg Saunders caught Kerry Latimer with a head kick while Latimer was so off balance that it caused him to spin 360 degrees before hitting the mat. We usually see a lot of spinning and winning in Missed Fists. This was not that.

Fusion Fighting League’s latest event is available for replay on FITE pay-per-view.

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Daniel Jozwiak

At Babilon MMA 33 in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland, amateur Iwo Baraniewski landed a gorgeous right hand as he exited an exchange to finish Daniel Jozwiak in just 33 seconds.

Iwo Baraniewski KO1 Daniel Jóźwiak pic.twitter.com/RoGr2xULDj — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) December 10, 2022

A 33-second finish at Babilon MMA 33? There’s one for all you numerologists out there.

Chris Brown vs. Alfonso Leyva

We end this week with Chris Brown capturing Legacy Fighting Alliance welterweight gold as he landed a body-shaking kick that left Alfonso Leyva rolling around on the mat like he was digesting a razor-blade sandwich.

That’s five straight wins in the LFA cage for Brown, who fell short in a PFL tryout at one of the league’s Challenger Series events this past April. If he follows in the footsteps of other LFA champions, a big show call-up could be just around the corner anyway.

