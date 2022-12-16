UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 66 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live video of the official weigh-ins, courtesy of AG Fight.

The UFC Vegas 66 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, middleweights Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

Check out UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson