UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 66 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live video of the official weigh-ins, courtesy of AG Fight.
The UFC Vegas 66 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.
In the main event, middleweights Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.
Check out UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
