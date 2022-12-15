Dalcha Lungiambula and Benito Lopez removed from UFC roster following recent losses

Dalcha Lungiambula and Benito Lopez have both been removed from the UFC roster after completing their contracts and the promotion opting not to re-sign them to new deals.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

Lungiambula’s UFC run comes to an end after he suffered four straight losses capped off by his second-round knockout against Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 282.

The 35-year-old fighter debuted in the promotion as a light heavyweight before falling to future title contender Magomed Ankalaev via knockout. He then dropped down to middleweight, where he picked up a win over Markus Perez. But that was ultimately the only victory he would earn in the octagon.

Lungiambula fell to Mark-Andre Barriault, Cody Brundage and Punahele Soriano in consecutive fights before the knockout loss to Shahbazyan that marked the final bout on his deal with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Lopez exits the UFC with a 2-2 record overall after joining the promotion by way of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Lopez found success in his debut fight against Albert Morales, but he then fell by submission to Manny Bermudez. He picked up a win in his next fight against Vince Morales before a three-year layoff between appearances.

In his first fight back, Lopez missed weight and then suffered a submission loss by reverse-triangle choke to Mario Bautista in November. The bout ultimately marked his final fight in the UFC.