Deron Winn out of UFC Vegas 66 after fainting, falling down stairs at UFC Performance Institute

Deron Winn will no longer compete in his scheduled fight against Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday.

Winn revealed on Instagram that he fainted and fell down a set of stairs at the UFC Performance Institute during his final days of preparation for the event at UFC APEX. UFC officials also confirmed to MMA Fighting that the fight was scrapped and Marquez would not receive a replacement opponent.

“Yesterday at the UFC PI, I fainted and had a freak accident,” Winn wrote. “I fell down the stairs, hit my head and neck pretty hard. Sustained a mild concussion. They rushed me to the hospital and ran a bunch of tests on me. The majority of the tests came back normal, so I’m thankful for that.

“Since I suffered the concussion, the UFC and medical has decided to pull me from my fight this weekend. I am devastated. I have put so much work in these last couple months. I hope to rebook soon. Sorry to my opponent and sorry to all [who] have invested into me this camp. I’m heartbroken. Love all of you who support me.”

Winn didn’t detail what led to him fainting, but obviously with a concussion suffered, he will not be allowed to compete on Saturday.

A highly touted prospect who came up under UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Winn has struggled since joining the roster with a 2-3 record through five fights with the promotion. Winn suffered a second-round knockout loss to Phil Hawes in his previous outing in June.

It’s also unfortunate news for Marquez, who was also looking to get back in the win column following a knockout loss to Gregory Rodriguez in June. Overall, Marquez has gone 2-2 in his past four fights including wins over Sam Alvey and Maki Pitolo.