Conor McGregor continues to take shots at ‘f****** idiot’ Artem Lobov after minor court win

Conor McGregor continues to take shots at Artem Lobov.

In November, Lobov filed suit against McGregor for millions, claiming he was an integral part in the development of the Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand that McGregor sold a majority stake in for $600 million in 2021. While McGregor’s representatives formally rejected Lobov’s claims, McGregor himself has taken a more colorful approach in responding to his former friend’s lawsuit.

After the suit was first announced, McGregor took to social media to mock Lobov with a voice note singing, “Artem is a rat.” Then, after Lobov allegedly filed a second suit against McGregor for defamation, “Notorious” challenged his former teammate to a fight at their old gym. Nothing came of that but earlier this week, per Independent.ie, McGregor did earn a small legal victory by blocking Lobov’s attempt to move the suit into the Commercial Court, which “fast tracks the hearing of big money disputes.” Riding high off his most recent win, McGregor then took to Twitter on Thursday to one again mock his Lobov, including dropping another voice not with another disparaging song about his former friend.

“Artem is a Jonny Head, nah nah, nah nah. Nah nah, nah nah. Hey! Jonny Head,” McGregor posted. “Artem you little [Jonny Head], unlucky the other day in court, proper twelve day, but what did you expect? I want them court fees the judge awarded me also. Need them pal. F****** idiot.

McGregor and Lobov were once considered close friends, with Lobov serving as one of McGregor’s primary sparring partners during his peak run in the UFC. Lobov was also a central figure in McGregor’s heated feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov leading up to UFC 223.