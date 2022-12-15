Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will give it another try.

Promotional officials revealed on Thursday that Lewis and Spivac will meet at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC APEX. A promotional official confirmed to MMA Fighting that the heavyweight battle will headline the fight card.

The event was initially targeted to take place in Seoul, South Korea, but that is no longer the case, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting.

Lewis and Spivac were scheduled to meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 in November, but the fight was scrapped during the broadcast after it was revealed Lewis suffered an illness, which then moved the light heavyweight bout between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba to the headline spot — a fight won by Nzechukwu.

Lewis will look to bounce back from a tough 2022 campaign which saw him suffer back-to-back knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich.

Spivac, on the other hand, will still get to take part in the biggest fight of his career and look to pick up his third straight win, and six of seven overall.