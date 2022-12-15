Between the Links: Next for Paddy Pimblett, UFC 282 & Bellator 289 fallout, UFC Vegas 66

Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 heavily debated victory over Jared Gordon has caused quite the uproar in the MMA space. Following Pimblett’s fourth straight octagon win in as many tries, is it possible “The Baddy” has reached his ceiling, or is there more to come?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Pimblett’s win, and what should be next for him in 2023. Additionally, topics include the fallout of the main event from this past Saturday between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz, along with Dana White immediately booking Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283, other standout performances from the final UFC pay-per-view of 2022, Bellator 289 — which included more controversial judging in the main event between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello, and Patchy Mix’s impressive submission win — UFC Vegas 66 this Saturday headlined by Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, and more.

Host Mike Heck is joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew for another roundtable episode of the program.

