Morning Report: Bobby Green gives fiery speech about recent USADA suspension: ‘I’ve been chastised, I’ve been villainized’

Bobby Green came to Las Vegas fired up.

On Saturday, Green faces Drew Dober in a main card bout at UFC Vegas 66. It’s Green’s first fight back since a six-month suspension by USADA for testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. Green’s explanation for the failure was an over-the-counter supplement, DHEA, which USADA corroborated. Still, the entire situation left Green feeling that his reputation has been tarnished and so, at the UFC Vegas 66 pre-fight press conference, Green sounded off.

“I’ve been chastised, I’ve been villainized, I’ve been anymore of those ‘izeds’ I can come up with – scrutinized – talking about this, that, drugs,” Green told reporters (h/t The Mac Life). “Drugs? I fought everybody, I think maybe two people with more than 30 days’ [notice]. There’s no way I can be on drugs. Don’t play with my name. I’m not that guy. If you think that I would do – play with my public. I’ve never lied to none of my public ever. I don’t tell lies...

“That’s the No. 1 question that everyone keeps asking me is about some f****** drugs. I am not T.J. [Dillashaw]. I am not that one. Don’t play with me. I f***** up. I have to admit that. I don’t pay attention to f****** drugs. I’m not watching on who is doing what, and blah, blah, blah. I hear the stories so I know to stay away from GNC. Cool. Stay away from GNC. But I had no idea that you could find something at Walmart. Not behind the counters, not anything I had to ask a doctor or ask someone for, the same thing that a kid could go get or steal. It’s right there in the vitamin section!...

“I’m getting old, guys. To be this consistent, to be this great, I’ve got to start doing some things – and not no drugs, OK? I would never ever play with you. I’m all about health, OK? If that means I can clean my liver, clean my kidneys, maybe remove some plaque out of my arteries, I’m all for it to help me keep going. But besides that, stop playing with me. I don’t do anything like this. I would never play with you. I would never ever play with anybody like that in this sport. Don’t confuse me with those guys.”

The suspension was the first such issue in Green’s nearly 15-year career, and when he found out it was happening, the 36-year-old Green said it was difficult to handle.

“I broke down crying,” Green said. “You know how hard I worked to get to this one point, to get to this one point where a black man like – all I wanted in life was to have a home that nobody could take from me. I’ve been in foster care all my life. Since I was a little boy I had no mom, no dad, nobody to come back and save me, nobody to come get me. No. It was me and I had to do this with my talent. I started wrestling as a little kid, I didn’t even know what wrestling was. I thought it was WWE. I started at 14 when guys started a 7, 8, 6, still was a great wrestler. I did the fighting thing. I built these things on my own. Nobody came and gave me a dollar. I had to build this my own. I would never cheat anybody.

“It was heartbreaking. It was f***** up, but again, who can you blame but yourself?”

Green has been a staple of the UFC since 2013, competing 19 times in nine years. Even with his six-month suspension, this will still be Green’s third fight of 2022, and with this drug situation now firmly in the review, Green says he intends to deliver a statement performance on Saturday, that will get the conversation back on how he fights in the cage, instead of this.

“This fight I’m predicting with Drew, I’m expecting to school him. Great guy. Great guy. I have nothing against Drew, but he’s about to get schooled. I’m sorry. I see some things in there that, ‘Oh you move like that, you do that, oh that’s interesting. Okay, check this out, I’m going to do this. You haven’t learned this part yet.’ I’m fixing to show him some s*** he ain’t never seen.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

Why is Harry and alja taking so long to sign a contract ? One of them must be scared to fight the other — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 14, 2022

I wana fight in July at latest, so Aljo and Harry need to fight in March. Not April. Hustle up — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 14, 2022

I offered you the title shot, and you took an easier way out than Aljo vs Yan I https://t.co/o21Ro0Clxt — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 15, 2022

And Henry Cejudo.

Hey @SugaSeanMMA You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob. https://t.co/wNQEewqpeg — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 14, 2022

Shut up and make me a burrito — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 15, 2022

I’ll make one for Petr Yan and have the Judges give it to you. https://t.co/324XVVIkxt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2022

This was actually funny Harry https://t.co/Q5XtNA5pv5 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 15, 2022

Wisdom.

People talk about using half points for MMA scoring? Do they realize we already have 10 points and we rarely use more than 2 of them. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) December 15, 2022

Shocking that it took this long.

McGregor out of the rankings… as it should be… #ufc #mma — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 14, 2022

The Mountain vs. Gordon Ryan.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Cody Garbrandt (12-5) vs. Julio Arce (18-6); UFC 285, March 4.

