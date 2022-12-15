Billy Quarantillo laughs at having to ‘explain to my parents why I’m on OnlyFans,’ clears up misconceptions

Billy Quarantillo is officially in business with OnlyFans, and he knows that means he has some explaining to do.

No, the budding featherweight contender isn’t parlaying his featherweight fame into a side gig as a model. Instead, Quarantillo will upload free content to the popular subscription service, which he plans to provide in the form of vlogs, podcasts, and other behind-the-scenes look at the fighter life.

Quarantillo recently appeared on The MMA Hour with a professional-looking audio/video setup, a sign of things to come.

“I actually got a deal done with OnlyFans, I don’t know if you subscribed yet,” Quarantillo said. “They’re sending some money out to a lot of athletes and fighters, and we’re working on a little show setup. It’s not done yet, so this is a sneak peek of it, but I’m getting a lot of stuff put in, a little studio set up and I should be starting to do more content with them early next year.”

OnlyFans has become a well-known business in the MMA community, with fighters like Bec Rawlings, Paige VanZant and Felice Herrig praising OnlyFans for providing an outlet for them to boost their bank accounts by sharing exclusive content with subscribers. This service isn’t exclusive to women either, as Kevin Holland has previously used the site to break his own fight news.

Quarantillo didn’t specify exactly what his OnlyFans content would be comprised of, but he said fans shouldn’t expect anything risque.

“Basically, they gave me a sponsorship deal,” he said. “So they gave me some money to put my content out on OnlyFans. It’s completely free, so you can subscribe for free. I did it for all my vlogs for UFC 282, and I just put it exclusively on there.

“So I started off with that, and we’ll do some other stuff, we’ll do some picks, we’ll do some other things, leading up to my next fight and doing whatever. But yeah, it’s completely free to anyone who wants to subscribe, and I’ll be using that just as a new social media platform.

When the topic of lewd material was jokingly brought up, Quarantillo answered with a laugh that there are definitely assumptions being made by his friends and family about the kind of work that he’s branching off into.

“It’s funny you mention that, [OnlyFans] offered me a number and I was like, ‘Listen, I need to explain’ – especially to all my friends, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re doing OnlyFans, you’re showing your junk, you’re showing this,’” Quarantillo said. “I’m like, ‘Listen, you guys got to pay me more money, because I’ve had to have this conversation a thousand times’ – explain to my parents why I’m on OnlyFans and that kind of thing.”